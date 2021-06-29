NEW MUSIC: LA girl group SZNZ releases video for “BUILD A BOY”

Los Angeles based pop-quartet SZNS releases the music video for “Build A Boy.” SZNS give a fresh take on the classic 90’s girl group music by blending elements of EDM, Latin-synth, and House inspired beats.

When asked about their new single “Build A Boy” SZNS’s said, “Build a Boy is our way of saying I deserve more than the bare minimum & I have to do what’s best for me. We realized some people are only in your life for a reason or a season and if you want the perfect partner, you have to find that within yourself first, because you can’t Build a Boy.”

