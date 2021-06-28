Nitro Circus brings high-adrenaline live entertainment with “YOU GOT THIS” tour

With thrill-loving fans clamoring to experience the exhilaration that only live action sports can deliver, Nitro Circus is gearing up to make its highly-anticipated return this summer with the electrifying “You Got This” tour. Part of an extensive North American trek that will visit more than 25 cities across the continent this year, Nitro Circus will stop through Rochester with a Friday, Sept. 10 show at Frontier Field.

Fan club, venue and radio pre-sales begin Monday, June 28 at 10 a.m., local. General on sale begins Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m., local. For more details, please visit indigotix.com .

“You Got This” will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia’sRyan Williams, a dual threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, “Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today.”

Joining Williams are fellow countrymen Jarryd McNeil, the first freestyle motocross rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline, and Blake “Bilko” Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right. Decorated American BMX rider Kurtis Downs – who thrilled a national TV audience while competing in TBS’ “Go-Big Show” earlier this year – will also appear, as will U.S. FMX legend Adam Jones.

