Road Less Traveled Productions’ 2021-2022 season brochure now available!

HAND TO GOD
November 4 – 28 Tickets On-Sale Now
Directed by John Hurley*
Starring Dan Urtz, Maura Coseglia, Jenn Stafford, John Kreuzer and Henry Farleo
TRIBES
January 13 – February 6
Directed by Doug Zschiegner*
Starring David Marciniak*, Margaret Massman, Anna Krempholtz, Johnny Barden, Dave Wantuck and Melinda Capeles
BREADCRUMBS
March 3 – 27
Directed by Scott Behrend*
Starring Victoria Pérez* and Pamela Mangus
LITTLE WOMEN…NOW
April 21 – May 15
Directed by Katie Mallinson*
Starring Lisa Vitrano*, Brittany Bassett, Alexandria Watts, Heather Gervasi, Sabrina Kahwaty, Jake Hayes and Ricky Needham*member of the RLTP Ensemble.
ALL SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR THE 2021-2022 SEASON WILL BE RESERVE-AS-YOU-GO.E-ticketing will be used this season.
Please use your smart device to check-in at performances. If you do not have a smart device, please bring your ID to check-in by name. (Hard paper tickets will not be mailed in advance this season.)
*Seating arrangements and assignments will be provided based on New York State Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines.
PLEASE NOTE: Patrons who have already previously subscribed to the season will have their tickets automatically rolled over into the 2021-2022 season.
