Today, Nicolas Godin (AIR) releases his Concrete and Glass: Expanded Editionx. He recently previewed the expanded edition of his second solo studio album by sharing the single “Another Side”, a collaboration with the GRAMMY-nominated alternative R&B duo We Are KING and earned a wave of international attention.

Another standout new track entitled “Love Theme” features Kadhja Bonet, the psych-soul artist who gained critical acclaim for her 2018 album Childqueen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook