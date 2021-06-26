NEW MUSIC: Austin’s LGBTQ guitarist/singer Emily Wolfe releases “OUTLIER”

Crows Feet Records singer/songwriter/guitarist Emily Wolfe releases her new album, Outlier.

“Releasing a record during Pride month is something very special to me,” said Wolfe. “Pride month is about bravery and celebrating who you truly are. It’s about not hiding from anyone even if it means feeling like an Outlier. As part of the LGBTQ+ community, I want to recognize how far we’ve come. Seven years ago, I wouldn’t have been able to get married to the love of my life, but I’m now happily married to her. Though there is so much work left to do, Pride month gives us a time to celebrate each other and help one another continue to normalize differences in sexual orientations and expression.”

