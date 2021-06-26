NEW MUSIC: Arizona’s alt rockers The Main release “PRETENDER”

Alternative-Rock band, The Maine, today release their new single “Pretender” as well as announcing their upcoming Face Towards The Sun live stream concert happening at 7PM PT/ 10PM ET on 7/11/21. Tickets for the live stream event are available through the Pillar app.

“Pretender” is the fourth single from The Maine’s upcoming eighth studio LP, XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time due out on July 9, 2021 via Photo Finish Records in partnership with their 8123 imprint and distributed by Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.

