NEW MUSIC: Jazz great Patricia Barber to release standards album “CLIQUE”

Although Patricia Barber has written many captivating compositions and earned international recognition as a songwriter due to her unique arrangements, flawless piano improvisation, and indelible lyrical imagery, something special happens when she performs a cover tune.

Barber operates in her own aesthetic domain, creating unique tensions and often turning the message of the song inward, ultimately encouraging listeners to rethink the original meaning of the lyrics. Barber recently announced her upcoming all-standards album, Clique, due out August 6th on Impex Records, and the incredible tracklist of has already been met with early praise.

Clique Tracklist

This Town (Lee Hazlewood) Trouble Is A Man (Alec Wilder) Mashup (Patricia Barber) Samba de Uma Nota Só / One Note Samba (Antônio Carlos Jobim/Newton Mendonça) I Could Have Danced All Night (Lerner & Loewe) The In Crowd (Billy Page) Shall We Dance? (Rodgers & Hammerstein II) Straight No Chaser (Thelonious Monk) All In Love Is Fair (Stevie Wonder)

