NEW BUFFALO CONCERTS: Bad Religion, The World is a Beautiful Place, Manchester Orchestra

BAD RELIGION / ALKALINE TRIO with special guests WAR ON WOMEN

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021 – 7:00pm Doors // 8:00pm Show All Ages Admitted

@ BUFFALO RIVERWORKS 359 GANSON ST. BUFFALO, NY 14203

$36.00 ADVANCE // $41.00 DAY OF SHOW Tickets on sale FRIDAY, JUNE 25 @ 10:00 A.M.

Buy online at AfterDarkPresents.com, or by phone @ 716-893-2900, More info visit www.AfterDarkPresents.com

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE with BENT KNEE

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021 -7:00pm Doors // 8:00pm Show

16+ admitted w/ I.D., under 16 admitted with parent or guardian

@ REC ROOM 79 W CHIPPEWA ST. BUFFALO, NY 14202

$18.00 ADVANCE // $22.00 DAY OF SHOW Tickets on sale THURSDAY, JUNE 24 @ 12:00 P.M.

Buy online at AfterDarkPresents.com, charge by phone @ 716-893-2900, More info www.AfterDarkPresents.com

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA with guests FOXING

SUNDAY, MARCH 13, 2022 – 6:30pm Doors // 7:30pm Show – All Ages Admitted

@ BUFFALO RIVERWORKS 359 GANSON ST. BUFFALO, NY 14203

$27.50 ADVANCE // $32.00 DAY OF SHOW

Buy online at AfterDarkPresents.com, charge by phone @ 716-893-2900, More info www.AfterDarkPresents.com

