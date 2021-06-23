This Sat & Sun: GARDEN ART SALE

|This Saturday, June 26, 10 am-5 pm & Sunday, June 27, 10 am-4 pm
|This Saturday, June 26, 10 am-5 pm & Sunday, June 27, 10 am-4 pm
Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, NY
No garden is complete without art!
|Visit more than 50 vendors of nature-themed items or works that can be displayed in a garden setting in many mediums including sculpture, metalwork, paintings, woodwork, architectural remnants, found art, ceramics, planters – anything that looks good in a garden!
Enjoy the food trucks and an awesome basket raffle!
Free – no tickets or reservations required!
To view the list of vendors, visit GardenArtSale.com.
If you’d like to visit the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens while you’re at the Art Sale, visit BuffaloGardens.com to reserve an eTicket!
We’re looking for volunteers!
For setup (Friday afternoon, 6/25, 4-6 pm) and
tear down (Sunday afternoon 6/27, 3-5 pm).
Greet vendors as we help them set up and meet the Committee members – become part of the team to plan next year’s event!
Click here to sign up for a time!
Look for the Gardens Buffalo Niagara booth to buy Open Gardens Guides, Buffalo Style Gardens books, East Side Garden Walk t-shirts, and 2021 Garden Walk Buffalo merchandise – and find out more about our newest event, Urban Farm Day!
