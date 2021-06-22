Alleyway’s Buffalo Quickies continues tomorrow

Audiences are loving this one-of-a-kind production:

“Certainly one of the more unique local theater productions ever.”

“Hugely ambitious, heartfelt & enthusiastic.”

“A love letter to theater … a neighborhood & our sense of community.”

“We have clearly entered a new era of Alleyway.”



NOW THRU JULY 10

Wednesdays thru Saturdays

Arrive at 8pm for an 8:15pm start

Chairs and headphones provided



Photos by Leyla Gentil, Brian Cavanagh, and Robyn Horn



The Team: Andy Borchick, Katie Bergstrom, Eve Brunswick, Dyan Burlingame, Ella Colbus, Steve Copps, Kelly Copps, Lauren Davenport, Bruce Dejaiffe, Josie DiVincenzo, Susan Drozd, Trevor Dugan, Philip Farugia, Isabella Fortunato, Amy Jakiel, Chris J Handley, Rick Haug, Devon Hayakawa, Jane Hereth, Robyn Lee Horn, Lynne Koscielniak, Alex Lin, Rachel Lynett, Jessica Lynn, Andrew McLaughlin, Smirna Mercedes, David C. Mitchell, Shanntina Moore, Victor M. Morales, Sam Norman, Victoria Pérez, Emily Powrie, Nicholas Quinn, Eliza Randall, Maureen Sheldon, Cali Smith, Tim Swenson, Steve Vaughan, Bruce Walsh, Todd Warfield



Special Thanks to our Location Sponsors: dPost and Shea’s Performing Arts Center





Alleyway Theatre will hold open auditions July 5 & 6, 2021. Please prepare a 60-90 second memorized contemporary monologue. If you sing, please also prepare a short contemporary musical theatre song and bring sheet music, accompanist provided. Arrive early for your timeslot and bring a hardcopy headshot/resume.



Union and non-union roles are available in both the current and upcoming seasons for actors of all types and ages. This is for mainstage, cabaret, and new play development readings/workshops.



