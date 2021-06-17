TORN SPACE: Intersection/Prototype at Artpark Opens Tomorrow Two Performances Only

Intersection/Prototype features choreographed classic Mercedes Benzes and a Bengali cricket team in a signature Torn Space experience, co-produced by Artpark.

Written by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola with light and sound design by Frank Napolski, the color field open space of Gene Davis “Niagara 1979” painted lot on the grounds of Artpark will become the stage for this original site-specific performance for two days only, June 18 and 20. Don’t miss this singular co-production where mystery and spontaneity interrupt expectation.

Audiences are invited to bring chairs and blankets for show seating, and are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks if not fully vaccinated.

June 18 and 20, 2021

8:00pm

Artpark – 450 S 4th St, Lewiston, NY 14092

