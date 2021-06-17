Republicans are a Threat to Democracy

Dear Editor:

It is not hyperbolic to say Republicans are a danger to our democracy. Republicans have undercut the rule of law, refused to recognize separation of powers and undercut our free and fair elections.

Republicans used the Department of Justice to go after people they perceive as enemies; anyone who sought oversight and accountability.

After the Mueller Report, Republicans went after the Intelligence Community and refused to hear any testimony or see any documents pertaining to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Even after the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that the Intelligence Community acted in good faith, they rejected their responsibility of oversight.

Republicans refused to hear testimony about the former President’s involvement in bribing a foreign government thus undercutting U.S. commitment to support democracy. Republicans refused to hold the former President accountable for inciting an insurrection and overthrow of the U.S. democracy.

Republicans refuse to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan 6 insurrection.

Republicans supported the previous administration’s refusal to appear before the House of Representatives to answer questions, even when subpoenaed, undercutting the separation of powers.

Republicans want to restrict voting and allow their appointed people to disenfranchise voters that they don’t like. (Texas and other states are passing laws to allow judges to throw out votes if they believe there is fraud). These voter restrictive laws are based on the lie of massive voter fraud; that somehow ballots made on bamboo paper were secretly flown in from Asia, or that Italy somehow changed votes by satellites. Apparently, any crazy-nut theory will do for Republicans to try a recount to achieve the ends they want.

It is not hyperbolic to say Republicans want to destroy the rule of law, abolish the separation of powers and undercut free and fair elections. It is not hyperbolic to say they are a danger to our democracy.

William Fine

Brockport, NY

