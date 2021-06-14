THU June 17 Theatre returns at the Alleyway

BUFFALO QUICKIES 30TH ANNUAL PRODUCTION is six different plays in six different storefront windows on Main Street. Comedy, drama, musical theatre and more… it’s got something for everyone.



Don’t miss this return of live theatre to Buffalo’s historic Theatre District, created under the stars by an incredible team of playwrights, actors, directors, designers and technicians.

JUNE 17 – JULY 10

Wednesdays thru Saturdays

Arrive at 8pm for an 8:15pm start

Chairs and headphones provided