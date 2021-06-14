THU June 17 Theatre returns at the Alleyway

Arts & Culture Featured Theater

Theatre returns at the Alleyway

June 14, 2021
BUFFALO QUICKIES 30TH ANNUAL PRODUCTION is six different plays in six different storefront windows on Main Street. Comedy, drama, musical theatre and more… it’s got something for everyone.

Don’t miss this return of live theatre to Buffalo’s historic Theatre District, created under the stars by an incredible team of playwrights, actors, directors, designers and technicians.
 JUNE 17 – JULY 10
Wednesdays thru Saturdays
Arrive at 8pm for an 8:15pm start
Chairs and headphones provided
Special Pay What You Can preview this Wednesday June 16

