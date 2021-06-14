2021 Chalk YOUR Walk Competition

Calling All New York State Chalk Artists!

$500.00 Best of Show!

$250.00 People’s Choice Award

$50.00 Honorable Mention (kids 10 & under)



Lewiston Council on the Arts once again takes the Chalk YOUR Walk Competition online! This year, they are opening up the competition to ANYONE in New York State and you can compete from the comfort of your driveway, parking lot, path, or park!

This year’s theme is Imagine, Explore & Create! Nature, music, animals, hobbies, books, sports…. anything can be the inspiration for YOUR mural.

Guidelines and instructions can be found on the Art Council website https://artcouncil.org/ and on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lewistonartscouncil/.



Take a picture of your artwork, email it with the artist’s name, age, zip code and a short artist statement about your inspiration to Kathryn@ArtCouncil.org by August 1.

Judges will select the Best of Show winner ($500 prize) and all the submissions will be posted on our Facebook page. The People’s Choice Award ($250) is determined by online voting.

On August 14th at 4:00 pm we will announce the winners at the Lewiston Art Festival and on Facebook. So get out there and create a work of art!

Chalk YOUR Walk is sponsored by KeyBank and Hyatt’s All Things Creative!

For more information call: (716) 754-0166 email: artstaff@artcouncil.org

