5 Tips for Planning the Perfect Marriage

Are you ready to take the next step in your relationship and propose to your partner, but not sure of how to make your proposal memorable? Finding the right way to pop the question can be a huge challenge, even if you are a hopeless romantic. Understandably, there is a lot of pressure. After all, you only get one shot at this. Thankfully, we have some great tips to help you organize the perfect marriage proposal. Here are some ideas to help you get started:

Find a Meaningful Location

Whether it was the place where you had your first date, the park where you shared your first kiss, or where you first said ‘I love you’, taking a trip down memory lane is a lovely way to set up your proposal. It is symbolic of your relationship having come full circle.

Get the Ring

If you are going to pop the question, then you’ll need a ring to seal the deal. This doesn’t necessarily need to cost a great deal. The old saying about you having to save three months’ salary for an engagement ring was just smart marketing by De Beers. You’ll find many unique engagement rings if you just shop around. You can even find some great deals online. Alternatively, proposing with a family heirloom is a lovely gesture or alternatively you could propose with a token and allow your partner to select a ring further down the line.

Hire a Professional Photographer

A great way to capture the special moment is to organize a covert photographer to hang out close to the proposal spot and shoot the big event. Professional photographers know how to get the lighting right and make the setting look even more magical. It is quite a popular trend to hire a pro to do the job, but if you find your tight on cash, you could ask a family member with a good eye to do the job instead.

Get Your Family and Friends Involved

Having the most important people in your life involved in the proposal could be a nice touch. You could have them present when you pop the question or opt to have them looking on from a nearby vantage point. After you’ve popped the question, they can all join in the festivities and offer their congratulations.

Speak From the Heart

Regardless of the location, the expensive ring or beautiful flowers, it’s the words you say that will make your proposal special. Tell your partner how you feel and what makes the relationship special. It doesn’t have to be a rehearsed speech, but just a few honest words that’ll make the moment that little bit more meaningful.

Taking the next step in a relationship can be quite daunting, so be kind to yourself. Popping the question will require a little forethought, but if things don’t quite go to plan, just improvise. Perhaps that will be what makes the moment memorable and unique. Regardless of the details, what matters is the effort you’ve put in, and there is no doubt you’ll both look back on the proposal with fond memories.

