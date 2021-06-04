Jobs: ARTPARK launches $200 thousand hiring program

This summer, Artpark will help to rebuild the workforce of Western New York by hiring artists and other cultural sector professionals with the launch of a new $200,000 program, Artpark Works, thanks to a $100,000 grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation and Keybank in collaboration with First Niagara Foundation, aided by previously contributed $100,000 from M&T Bank and Cullen Foundation in General Operating Support.

“The arts community has suffered devastating losses during the past 14 months,” said Sonia Kozlova Clark, Artpark President. “This funding is a much-needed fuel igniting our economy, collective imagination, sense of belonging, joy and hope. We thank our funders for recognizing the need and the value of the professional cultural sector workers, the wisest investment a community can make.”

Currently Available Positions at Artpark:

– Visual Art Residencies

– Curatorial Project Manager

– Performers and musicians for Artpark’s Fairy House Festival, Strawberry Moon Festival, FREE Family Saturdays, New Music in the Park series and other established Artpark programs.



– Box Office Tellers

– Parking Toll Operators

– Concession Workers and more



Please inquire at artpark.net/artpark-works for more information on each position and updates for new positions coming shortly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

