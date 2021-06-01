Arts & Culture Events Featured Visual Arts

Sat, June 12: 10 am–1 pm Art Alive 2021 Celebration

June 1, 2021
jamiemoses288

The 25th anniversary of Art Alive! AKAG will be celebrating the winners of Virtual Art Alive 2021 in Bidwell Park next to the Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market. Come and view the overwhelming creativity on display, participate in an artmaking workshop for the upcoming exhibition Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color, and get creative with the Art Truck. All activities are free and open to the community.

jamiemoses288

