Frank Lloyd Wright’s MARTIN HOUSE June events

|June Events & Museum Store Special Offer
|Virtual Tour with the Executive DirectorWednesday, June 2 | 6pm
$12 / $10 members
Join Mary Roberts, Martin House executive director, on a live, virtual journey of the Martin House. Mary will answer questions posed during the Zoom event.
Reservations close at 4pm Wednesday.
Virtual Tour: Through the Eyes of an EngineerSunday, June 13 | 6pm
$12 / $10 members
Wright was a pioneer, and his views on materials, form, and space define his iconic works. Join Docent Richard Beatty on a live, virtual tour centered around the engineering principles behind the design and construction of the Martin House.
Wright Night: Experiencing KanekoMonday, June 14 | 5-8pm
Join us for this free, family-friendly event complete with a drop-in painting workshop, tours of the Kaneko sculptures, and an art activity with the Albright-Knox Art Truck. Optional self-guided tours of the Martin House are also available for a fee.
Yoga & Meditation Tours
Various dates in June
Our friends from Yoga Parkside and Afrochick Yoga are each offering a series of events throughout the month.
Design in NatureSaturday, June 19 | 10-11:30am
Join the Martin House and our friends from New York State Parks for this free event. Participants will learn about bird nests and build an Oriole feeder to take home. Registration is required.
Public ToursCheck out our highly-rated and engaging self-guided, private, and landscape tour options for individuals and small groups.
Advance reservations are required.
