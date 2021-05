LA trio, Tashaki Miyaki, explorers of dreamy, hazy, melodic guitar pop are releasing their latest album, Castaway, due out July 2nd on Metropolis Records. Today they release the video to another cut from the album, the upbeat new single “Wasting Time”, accompanied by a striking video shot on 16mm on the Central Coast of California.

Follow Tashaki Miyaki on: Instagram Bandcamp Twitter Soundcloud

Share this: Twitter

Facebook