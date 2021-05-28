June 4 -LIVE Watch Party for W.B. Yeats Poems: Words & Music

This June, Irish Classical Theatre Company will present an intimate concert on screen of traditional Irish music and enchanting poems from the William Butler Yeats catalog, filmed on ICTC’s stage, entitled “In Performance and Conversation-W.B. Yeats Poems: Words & Music.”

This spoken word and music performance captures artful recitations from ICTC Co-Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus, Vincent O’Neill, intertwined with Irish music and song performed by Mary Ramsey, the lead Singer & Songwriter of the internationally renowned music group 10,000 Maniacs, and features contextual introductions by Yeats Scholar and Author, Joseph M. Hassett.

This fundraiser performance will mark the official release of O’Neill, Ramsey, and Hassett’s Spoken Word Album: “W.B. Yeats Poems: Words and Music.” To celebrate this momentous occasion, ICTC will host a live and interactive, virtual “Watch Party” on June 4th. This premiere event will be hosted by ICTC Executive Artistic Director, Kate LoConti Alcocer, and will include commentary from the Artists, and a Q&A session, in addition to a viewing of the filmed performance.

Patrons will have access to three ticket options: the live one-night-only fundraiser Watch Party, the filmed poetry concert, or the recording of the fundraiser Watch Party. The second two options can be streamed on-demand from June 4-27 to benefit the Irish Classical Theatre Company. Closed Captioned viewing options will also be available. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, May 14.

