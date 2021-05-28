Downtown Central Library Programs May 31 – June 13, 2021

Coming up at Central Library and Online 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Monday, May 31 Library closed for Memorial Day – Visit us virtually at ww.BuffaloLib.org

3:30 PM – 4:15 PM Easy Erie County Places: Chestnut Ridge Park (online: Facebook)

Tuesday, June 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Business Basics for the Aspiring & New Entrepreneur (online)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Scott Scanlon (online: Zoom)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Literacy Buffalo (on-site: near Media Room)

Wednesday, June 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM University Express: What is Prediabetes? (online)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)

11:30 AM – 3:30 PM Information Table: Autism Services, Inc. (on-site: near computer area)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Using Google (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

Thursday, June 3 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM University Express: What’s the Big Deal with 5G? (online)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Recovery Community Center (on-site: near Media Room)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning on the Ramp: Get eBooks with Libby (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow with Google: Jump-start Your Career in Project Management (online: Facebook)

Friday, June 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drag Queen Storytime with Figgy Pudding: When Aiden Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff (online: Facebook)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM University Express: Debunking Dangerous & Ineffective Health Scams and Treatments (online)

Saturday, June 5 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Tutor Training (on-site: Central Meeting Room)

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Seed Library Launch & Plant Swap (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM B is for Book: Harold & The Purple Crayon Storytime (online: Facebook)

Sunday, June 6 Library closed

Watch it Again: Yoga & Mindfulness (online: Facebook)

Monday, June 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Checkers Library TV (online: Facebook)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM TechKnow Class: Computer Basics (on-site: TechKnow Lab)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM University Express: Mindful Eating on the Go (online)

Tuesday, June 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Fr. William Jud Weiksnar & Rev. Tom Yorty (online: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM University Express: History of Public Health (online)

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM Kids’ Crafts for Ages 9-12: Sharpie Tie Dye (craft virtually or on-site: Central Meeting Room)

Wednesday, June 9 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM University Express: Power of Attorney (POA): What You Need To Know (online)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM The National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse: an FDLP webinar (online)

Thursday, June 10 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM University Express: All about Supplements (online)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning on the Ramp: Get eBooks with Libby (on-site: Reading Park Ramp)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Jump-start Your Career in IT Support (online: Facebook)

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive/Planning Mtg. (online: Zoom & on-site: Board Room)

Friday, June 11 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Google Drive (on-site: Techknow Lab)

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Teen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)

Saturday, June 12 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Second Saturdays with Young Audiences of WNY (online: Facebook)

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Reader’s Quest Book Group (grades 5-8): Found by Margaret Peterson Haddix (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Rising Voices Book Group (grades 9-12): One of Us is Next by Karen McManus (online: Zoom)

Sunday, June 13 Library closed

Watch It Again: Dan Hart, Kleinhans Music Hall at 80 (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, through April 2022

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Rare Book Room, through June 10

200 Years of the Erie Canal. Café area, June 3 through August 31

Buffalo Presidential Center. 2nd Floor off Collections Gallery, open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Program calendar as of 5/28/21)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

