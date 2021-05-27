Helium Comedy Club Giving FREE TICKETS to Essential Workers in & around Buffalo

While restrictions are beginning to lift, Helium hopes this will give our essential workers time to unwind and enjoy a night without stress when the club reopens this fall.

WHAT: Essential workers have been on the front lines of COVID-19 since early 2020. To show appreciation to the countless numbers of folks continuing to keep our world together during the pandemic, Helium along with their sister locations in Philadelphia, Buffalo, Portland, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Raleigh — is offering a free ticketing program to select events in the 2021 calendar year.

WHEN: Monthly opportunity for free tickets to select shows through the end of 2021

HOW IT WORKS: By filling out this form – https://www.heliumpresents.com/comedy/free-tickets-for-essential-workers – essential workers will be added to an exclusive list and will receive monthly opportunities to access free tickets to nationally touring headliners, either via email or text.

WHO QUALIFIES: Healthcare workers, delivery service providers, educators/child-care providers, food-service workers, government service providers including emergency workers based in areas where there is a club location: Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Buffalo, NY; St. Louis, MO; Raleigh, NC; Indianapolis, IN; and Austin, TX.

