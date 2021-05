Creators on the Boardwalk returns to Canalside this weekend. Sunday, May 30th from 11am to 5pm, Canalside will host a variety of vendors and farmers who will showcase their best work.

Enjoy a safe and socially distanced market while experiencing all Canalside has to offer this summer. Guests who visit the Honda VIP Tent from 12 pm to 3 pm and donate canned food items to Feedmore WNY will receive Honda prize giveaways.

Full list of participating artisans:

