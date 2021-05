The Other LA have signed to FREAK MACHINE RECORDS, releasing the band’s debut single, “Waiting On The Rain.”

“I wrote this song when I was living in a confusing time in my life,” says vocalist Aria. “It’s about waiting for the perfect time to escape and find your purpose in life. If you’re not happy in a job, relationship, or location, it’s best to go out and live your best life instead of living in misery.”

