Today, singer/songwriter, Mereba returns with her seven-track EP AZEB. Titled after her middle name– which means where the Sun rises and represents light.

“This year has shown us that that is actually more of us than many people thought.,” says the singer. “I want to remind people of love, too. The very thing we deserve the right to do and to be.”

