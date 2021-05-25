Vote in the Art Alive People’s Choice Awards by May 26!

Thank you all for your amazing entries to Art Alive 2021! The Albright Knox Art Gallery invites you to vote for your favorite entries in the People’s Choice Awards and join them for a virtual awards ceremony and in-person celebration.

People’s Choice Awards Voting

Through May 26 at 5 pm

Vote for your favorite entries in the People’s Choice Awards:

Virtual Art Alive 2021 Awards Ceremony

Friday, June 4, 2021 ? 12 pm

Join us as Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director Janne Sirén announces the winners of Virtual Art Alive 2021! Winners will be invited to re-create their entries during the Art Alive 2021 Celebration on June 12.Please register online. Once you register, we will send you an email with details on how to join this virtual event.

Art Alive 2021 Celebration

Saturday, June 12, 2021 ? 10 am–1 pm

Join us for the 25th anniversary of Art Alive! We’ll be celebrating the winners of Virtual Art Alive 2021 in Bidwell Park next to our friends at the Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market. Come and view the overwhelming creativity on display, participate in an artmaking workshop for the upcoming exhibition Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color, and get creative with the Art Truck. All activities are free and open to the community. Learn More

