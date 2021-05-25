How to Find the Best Criminal Defense Lawyer

Everyone makes mistakes, but sometimes certain mistakes can provoke more serious consequences than others. If you’ve found yourself at the receiving end of a criminal charge, you might be worried, nervous, and frightened at what comes next.

Fighting criminal charges can be difficult, but it’s not a fight you need to do (or should do!) alone. Hiring a criminal defense lawyer is an essential task when facing criminal charges, as this experienced individual will be able to fight for you and ensure the very best outcome to your case.

When looking to this individual for your case, what traits should you be on the lookout for? How can you make sure you hire the very best criminal defense lawyer? Read on, and we’ll walk you through what you need to know.

Experience Matters

The number one trait you should look out for when hiring a criminal defense attorney is experience. The more experience an attorney has, the more they can mount an effective and hopefully successful defense for your case.

You’ll want to hire an attorney who has a lot of experience dealing with the exact kind of charges that you are facing. The closer their previous caseload can be to your current case, the better.

Why is experience so essential?

An attorney with experience will know what is the correct path to take with your case. They’ll know what strategies work and which don’t because they’ll have seen it all in action. In a lot of ways, experience is more important than education.

An experienced attorney will know which evidence will be most important to obtain to make your case strong, and they will know how best to present it.

It should go without saying, but an experienced attorney will also know the ins and outs of the legal process like the back of their hand. There should be no threat of paperwork being misfiled, deadlines being missed, or any novice mistake that might impact the flow of your case.

They might also have pre-existing relationships with judges and other legal professionals. They’ll know these professionals’ preferences and help engineer your case to match the outlook of these individuals, bettering your chance at overall success.

When do you start hunting for an attorney, whether a federal defense lawyer, DWI defense lawyer, or other criminal attorneys? Make sure to ask how long they have been practicing.

Clear and Communicative

The other trait you’ll want to keep an eye out for when hiring a criminal attorney is their ability to communicate. A criminal trial is a time of high stress, high stakes, and potentially a lot of confusion.

You need someone on your side who will be able to walk you through everything that is happening with clarity, patience, and care. You need someone who speaks your language, to put it one way, and who will put forth that extra effort to make sure you’re on the same page.

The last thing any good criminal attorney should do is leave their client in the dark. You’re paying good money for the services of this legal professional, and you should have them at your side when you need to.

One way to see how communicative an attorney might end up being early on in your case is to inquire about their workload. How many cases does this attorney juggle at one time?

If they are always juggling several cases at once, that’s going to make it difficult for them to ever give you their full and undivided attention. There’s a higher risk that days might go by without you hearing back from them, leaving you frustrated and potentially scared.

When hiring an attorney, don’t underestimate the importance of clear communication. This is the one area that will leave you feeling better during the day-by-day of your case.

Search Via Friends and Family

If you’re like many Americans, you take the word of those closest to you as far more reliable than other recommendations. Why wouldn’t you? If a person you trust had a great experience, there is a good chance that if you follow the same steps, you’ll have a good experience too.

The same logic can be applied when looking for a criminal attorney. If you ask around your personal network, you might find that someone else has been in a similar legal position. Who did this person go to for legal assistance, and how was their experience?

If they had an attorney, they strongly recommend, this person is likely worth looking into. Your personal connection can probably even give you a referral, which can help to make the whole process much smoother.

You’ll still need to ensure this person has the experience, communication skills and fits your budget, of course. However, knowing that someone in your life has a pre-existing relationship with this individual can give you a lot of peace of mind going into the hiring process.

Even if someone in your direct circle does not have a recommendation, they might know someone that does. Even a friend-of-a-friend’s recommendation is better than no recommendation at all.

Hiring a Criminal Defense Lawyer

If you’ve found yourself facing criminal charges, you’ll need the help of a criminal defense lawyer to mitigate the punishment you might face. An attorney can be instrumental in ensuring you make it out to the other side of your case with the best possible outcome.

