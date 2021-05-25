Erie County Master Gardeners 2021 Plant Sale

Great Plants at Great Prices! pH Soil Testing Available.

Rain or Shine! Friday, May 28, 2021, 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 29, 2021, 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM

First Presbyterian Church, One Symphony Circle, Buffalo 14201

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County (CCE Erie) Master Gardener Program will hold their Annual Plant Sale, Friday, May 28th from 8:30am to 3:00pm, and Saturday, May 29th from 8:30am to 2:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, One Symphony Circle, Buffalo, New York 14201. In addition, there will be a Basket Auction on Friday, May 28th.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County (CCE Erie) Master Gardener Program Annual Plant Sale is a perfect opportunity to buy great plants at great prices. The sale includes a choice selection of sun and shade perennials, natives, herbs, annuals, shrubs and vegetables from the gardens of CCE Erie Master Gardener volunteers, as well as plants donated from area horticultural businesses: annuals, hanging baskets, and houseplants. There will also be a variety of garden treasures. CCE Erie Master Gardener volunteers will be available throughout the sale to provide advice on selecting and growing plants.

Meet the newly named “Home for a Gnome” Gnome and learn about lawn care best practices. Bring your soil samples to be tested by our Master Gardener Volunteers. (More information on how to obtain a soil sample can be found at https://s3.amazonaws.com/assets.cce.cornell.edu/attachments/50009/E-1__How_to_Obtain_a_Soil_Sample-1.pdf?1616527634

In keeping with NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear a face covering. The Plant Sale COVID Safety Guidance can be found here: erie.cce.cornell.edu/resources/2021-plant-sale-covid-safety-plan

For more information, contact the CCE Erie Master Gardener Program at (716) 652-5400, x 176 or on the web at erie.cce.cornell.edu/gardening.

Accommodations for persons with special needs may be requested by contacting Sharon Bachman at (716)652-5400 x150 or sin2@cornell.edu.

About Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County puts knowledge to work to build stronger communities. CCE provides educational programs in Agriculture, 4-H Youth Development, Nutrition, and Consumer Horticulture. Currently, CCE Erie offers training and educational programs with the support of over 100 Master Gardener Program volunteers.

