The Art of Activism: NY Renews leading the charge to make polluters pay: Panel discussion May 27, 7 PM

NY Renews leading the charge to make polluters pay: Panel discussion May 27, 7 PM

Charles E. Burchfield paired the wonder of the natural world with the industries that threaten it. His genuine concerns about the environment influenced much of his work, as seen with Still Life – Scrap Iron depicted above. The Burchfield Penney building was designed to feature numerous tributes to his love of nature, the first art museum in New York State certified by the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program.

With the aim to clear the air concerning the foggy conversation of climate change and environmental pollution around the world, the New York State Senate has proposed the Climate and Community Investment Act, or CCIA.

This groundbreaking legislation would raise $15 billion each year to “invest in frontline communities, create hundreds of thousands good green jobs, protect and transition fossil fuel dependent workers, and move toward protecting our people and the planet for a livable future by making polluters pay for the harm they cause,” states Geovaira Hernandez, NY Renews lead organizer. The coalition consists of more than 200 organizations devoted to promoting good jobs and climate justice with 100% clean, renewable energy.

In collaboration with NY Renews, the Burchfield Penney will co-present a virtual panel discussion to build awareness of the CCIA Thursday, May 27, 7:00-8:00 pm. Panelists will include Kelly Camacho, Kyla Kegler and Michael Doxtater, along with Jim Anderson as moderator, more details to follow. We acknowledge the tremendous support of Jungmin ‘Minnie’ Kim and Jim Anderson in the coordination of this event.

As of today, the CCIA is in the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee and, if passed by the NYS legislature, will ultimately be signed/vetoed by Governor Cuomo.

“As an institution the Burchfield Penney should set an example for sustainability,” said Tullis Johnson, curator and manager of exhibitions. “In some sense the vision of Charles E. Burchfield, the vision of the Burchfield-Penney, and the vision of the Green movement should be one and the same.”

Charles E. Burchfield wrote, “I hereby dedicate my life and soul to the study and love of nature, with the purpose to bring it before the mass of uninterested public…If I can bring only a few serious-minded people to see how vital nature is, besides being beautiful, I shall be content.” Find more information on the CCIA here.

