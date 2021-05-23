Begins May 26-Burchfield Penney 2021 Virtual Art Auction

This year, join the auction from wherever you are as the Burchfield Penney annual auction goes virtual. Original works by more than 80 talented artists will be available at all price points—a fantastic opportunity to start or expand your collection while supporting the Center’s programs and exhibitions.

Bid + RebidOnline bidding begins Wednesday, May 26, and continues until the winning bids are confirmed the evening of Saturday, June 12.

Visit + RevisitView the artwork in person at the Center beginning May 26 or right now by clicking on “Browse Items” in the left-side navigation.

Connect + Reconnect Join the auction at 7 pm for a toast to the artists on Saturday, June 12.

Get in on the auction.

Visit the Burchfield Penney 2021 Virtual Art Auction site to secure your bidding number and make certain you’re part of this unique event.

$250 Collector+ Collector+ ticketholders enjoy access to the East Gallery to view the artwork in person, a specially-curated experience for the evening of June 12, which includes a bottle of wine, compliments of the Premier Group, and hors d’oeuvres by Oliver’s. Also included is a set of limited-edition handmade notecards, compliments of Red Disk, featuring their newest wallpaper design Rose Bouquet based on Charles Burchfield’s original 1923 design for Birge Wallpaper Co. You also receive a complimentary six-month membership to use or give as a gift. Collector+ items are available for pickup at the Center beginning Friday, June 11.



$100 CollectorCollector ticketholders enjoy bidding privileges, complimentary access to the East Gallery to view the artwork in person, a set of notecards featuring the works of Virginia Cuthbert and Catherine Parker and a six-month membership to use or give as a gift.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

