Which Is the Most Wonderful Planet in Star Wars to Live On?

Star Wars has many novel planets like Endor and Bespin but not all of them are habitable. In a short interview by Betway Matt Hudson has talked about the most wonderful Star Wars planet to live on.

Bespin

This gas planet has only a small place to live on top called Cloud City run by Lando. This is a small city that does not have any source of entertainment. It is not good for permanent dwelling but is perfect for retiring to.

Rating: 7/10

Coruscant

Coruscant is the Jedi Council city and also has a political stronghold. The planet also has a class system that comprises 1000 levels so if you have lots of money then Coruscant is a lovely place to live or else you will have to live as a common worker which makes it not a good place to live in.

Rating: 6/10

Endor

Endor is the home of Ewoks the murderous villain group and is full of Mother Nature. However, there is nothing else except trees and forests so you can have a peaceful time excluding the violence from Ewoks.

Rating: 8/10

Hoth

The Snow and ice plane is beautiful with caves and skiing places but it is cold and almost inhabitable. Moreover, the Wampas live here and they are deadly and can kill within a minute. So it is not a decent place to live.

Rating: 1/10

Naboo

Naboo is the cultural heritage of the galaxy and is full of lakes, waterfalls, animals and also is the home of the Gungans, Blinks, and Queen Amidala. It is full of rich city life as well as nature so it is one of the most wonderful places to live in.

Rating: 10/10

Tatooine

The desert lands of Tatooine are hard to live in as the only available profession is being a farmer. According to an interview carried out by Betway casino, Matt has said that it is good for people who love working hard and do not have many luxurious wishes. It also sports double suns in the sky and Luke used to live here but the deadly cantinas are a problem.

Rating: 5/10

Alderaan

The planet Alderaan is like New Zealand with fictional buildings which are full of generous, kind, and lovely people. It was the best place to live before it was blown up so there is nothing now except charred remains.

Ratings: 0/10

Mustafar

Mustafar is a fiery planet that is full of Lava Rivers and the surroundings are always tremendously hot. It has no place to live except the castle of Darth Vader so it is one of the most uninhabitable planets of the galaxy.

Rating: 0/10

Dagobah

The planet Dagobah is sparsely populated and has a hut made by Yoda. It is like living in the Amazons where you have to feed on wild insects and plants and is also home to the water dragons.

Ratings: 6/10

Kashyyyk

Kashyyyk is full of beaches where you can relax a little along with jungles where you can hunt. It has strange spiders and slugs but is habitable.

Rating: 7/10

Final Winner: The most wonderful planet in Star Wars to live on is the planet Naboo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

