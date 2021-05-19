NEW CONCERTS: Lollapalooza is back

On May 18, 2021, festival organizers and the City of Chicago announced that Lollapalooza would return at full capacity from July 29 to August 2, 2021.

Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Journey — yes, Journey — are the top-billed headliners for the Lollapalooza 2021 festival, taking place July 29-Aug. 1 at its usual location of Grant Park in Chicago.

Also on the lineup are Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard, LAUV, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Ashe, LP, Jacob Banks, Olivia O’Brien, Princess Nokia, Trevor Daniel, and more. The full lineup appears on the poster below.

Tickets go on sale today (May 19) at 11 a.m. ET at www.lollapalooza.com.

Variety broke the news of the festival’s return last week; with the official confirmation and initial details about Covid protocol coming on Tuesday.

“In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July. Lollapalooza is excited to partner with the City of Chicago to encourage vaccinations in Chicago in the weeks prior to the festival. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.”

Lollapalooza will not even be the first major festival to be held in the U.S. since the fall of 2019. The three-day hip-hop festival Rolling Loud, with headliners A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone, will take place July 23-25 at the 65,000-capacity Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. New York is also moving ahead with its Governors Ball Festival in September, with a lineup featuring Rolling Loud performers A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion and Dababy as well as more Lollapalooza-centric artists like Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers and Portugal. The Man.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

“We’ve made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline. This is a reason to celebrate and why we’re able to make this announcement today,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “To ensure we celebrate safely this summer I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you’re sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you’re traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

While the lineup is largely a characteristic mix of alternative, hip-hop and electronic artists, Lollapalooza always throws a couple of wild cards into the mix, and they outdid themselves this year with ’70s/’80s pomp-pop titans Journey and ’90s rap-metal brawlers Limp Bizkit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

