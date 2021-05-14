TODAY is VIRTUAL M&T Second Friday: PERFORMANCES AT BURCHFIELD PENNEY

|ARTIST DEMO | CHRIS PIONTKOWSKI5:30 pm – 6:15 pmWidely known for brightly colored pop art, Chris studied media art and animation at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. As a child, he began reproducing imagery from his favorite cartoons and video game characters. Later on through college, the influence of street art sprayed into his works. His style reflects a combination of retro techniques seen in older computers and video games with modern street and pop art.
|PERFORMANCE | RICARDO SAEB6:15 pm – 7:00 pmPerforming in venues across Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and the United States, Ricardo has appeared as a soloist with numerous orchestras in some of the most iconic guitar concertos. The Mexican guitarist has collaborated with tenor Manuel Castillo, pianist Cliff Jackson, Buffalo Chamber Players, and is featured in jazz saxophonist Rusty Crutcher’s album, Romances Latinos.
|PERFORMANCE | HARPISTS HOPE WILK AND MADELINE OLSON?7:45 pm – 8:30 pmHope has frequently performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Clarence Summer Orchestra, and Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, she co-founded Liminal Space Ensemble, a resident new music collective. Madeline is an award-winning principal harpist for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the first American honored with first prize at the Nippon International Harp Competition in Soka, Japan. She has also earned a career grant from Salon de Virtuosi, and a Golden Medal in the Virtuoso division of the Manhattan International Music Competition.
