TODAY is VIRTUAL M&T Second Friday: PERFORMANCES AT BURCHFIELD PENNEY

PERFORMANCE | HARPISTS HOPE WILK AND MADELINE OLSON?7:45 pm – 8:30 pmHope has frequently performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Clarence Summer Orchestra, and Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, she co-founded Liminal Space Ensemble, a resident new music collective. Madeline is an award-winning principal harpist for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the first American honored with first prize at the Nippon International Harp Competition in Soka, Japan. She has also earned a career grant from Salon de Virtuosi, and a Golden Medal in the Virtuoso division of the Manhattan International Music Competition.