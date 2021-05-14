NEW MUSIC: Goo Goo Dolls to release “RARITIES”

Goo Goo Dolls announce Rarities, a compilation album arriving in digital, vinyl and CD formats on Friday, June 25th via Warner Records.

Rarities is a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning Goo Goo Dolls’ career from 1995 to 2007; a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks. Alongside the announcement, the group has debuted the first taste from the record today: “Don’t Change (Live)”, a live cover performance of the famed song originally helmed by INXS. Listen now HERE.

Pre-orders for Rarities are available beginning today HERE.

In celebration of the new album the band is also offering a signed print with their Rarities 2 LP, and limited edition merch that includes a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle and tee-shirts. All these items can be found in their official online store here.

With over three decades and counting together as a band, this special release provides an incredible panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls’ alternate journey through the past. Rarities includes live tracks such as “Let Love In” and “Listen” that were recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood, acoustic versions of iconic singles such as “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Name”, international releases including a remix of “Long Way Down” by Grammy® award winning mixer/producer/engineer Tom Lord-Alge, and even a one-minute performance of the Major League Baseball-staple “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”, plus many other rare tracks from the vault.

