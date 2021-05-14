7 Tips for Creating a Back-to-School Study Space

These tips will help you or your children have a space to improve their study performance and productivity.

With the current situation worldwide, homeschooling has become new normality that has affected the vast majority of students, regardless of whether you are a student or have children. All academic levels have migrated to virtual classrooms, and this has changed the dynamics of study because the spaces of the house how the living room or dining room have become the new places of study. It is not the most convenient.

In other cases, previously, there was a desk or a table to study in the children’s or university students’ room. Still, when changing the dynamics from only a few hours to complete homework to be most of the time in the same area, the needs have changed. Now it is necessary to space, and factors such as lighting and organization must be considered. That’s why the essay writer has prepared for you a list of seven tips for creating a learning space for school readiness.

1. Choose the best location

There must be a space designated solely for study, so you help program your brain to concentrate on only one thing to be in that area. If you mix spaces like the bedroom or living room with the study area, you send crossed messages, making it more challenging to study.

When choosing the ideal place, take into account the following factors:

Be as far away as possible from noise

Having a good internet connection

Avoid distractions such as windows in front of the desk or televisions.

2. Have good lighting

The best light for studying is natural light. If this type of lighting is not possible, you can opt for an alternative such as an artificial lamp adjusted in height and intensity.

Adequate lighting helps you stay focused, and it is vital to protect your eyes after spending so many hours exposed to blue light. The best option is an artificial light source that simulates the warmth of natural light to keep it stable regardless of the changes in light due to the time of day, the weather, or the year’s seasons.

3. Choose the right furniture

Desks are the best option because they have several organizational spaces. There is a wide variety of styles and materials so that it does not interfere with the decoration of the room in which it is installed. When choosing a desk, there are several factors to keep in mind, such as the level of school you attend and what this may mean, from desks with plenty of storage space for papers to minimalist desks that only have room for a computer, it is something to consider. Also, keep in mind that as children grow, their needs will change, so it is advisable to choose a piece of furniture that can be modified over time.

Although the choice of the desk is critical, the most important thing is the working chair. This choice also depends on the student’s age because for university students. The most advisable is an ergonomic chair in which they can spend long hours of study comfortably. Still, for children, it is enough with colorful plastic chairs or cushions. We must pay enough attention to the chair’s comfort because it is necessary that it is comfortable for children, but not so pleased that children can make them sleepy when studying.

4. Store your educational material

When migrating the studies entirely to the house, the study material multiplies between notebooks, manual works, stationery, and what usually would live in the backpacks as crayons and pens. All this material cannot be spread all over the house because it generates confusion for everyone, both for parents and the student. A tip to avoid this problem is to dedicate a shelf or drawers with divisions to keep everything in order. It is also essential to have organizers that help classify the study material, whether it is divided by subject, semester, or even to split the materials if there is more than one student at home.

5. Boost motivation

School success has several factors, and an important one is the student’s motivation. A little of this motivation is likely lost with the current situation, affecting school performance. A way to help the organization while boosting motivation is with cork boards, whiteboards, and sticky notes. You have visually motivational phrases and areas with pending tasks or class schedules.

6. Tidy up to avoid distractions

Especially for younger students, the order is essential to prevent them from being distracted during online classes. Avoid having objects from other activities such as toys or food in the work studio and pencils or boxes so that as soon as they use a material, they can put it back in its place. The fewer distractions in sight, the easier it will be to focus on studying.

7. Choose the best color

If it is possible to dedicate a room specifically for study, the choice of color is critical; avoid bright colors and opt for pastel blues or greens to help concentration. Orange or yellow colors help with motivation and productivity but stay away from figures or patterns because they can affect concentration. You can incorporate these colors with decorations or curtains.

