Today, the 2x Grammy-award-winning reggae band, Morgan Heritage dropped their new video single, “The World is Yours” off their forthcoming album, Legacy, available on all digital platforms on May 28. These are some of the greatest singing voices in reggae today.

This single makes its official premiere following the release of their first song, “Light it Up” ft. PelleK, which is also a featured track on the upcoming album.

