NEW MUSIC: Allison Ponthier in video is her own “HARSHEST CRITIC”

Today, Texas native and New York transplant Allison Ponthier released “Harshest Critic,” the dreamy follow up to her debut single, “Cowboy.”



“I wrote ‘Harshest Critic’ around the time when labels were knocking on my door, and I kept wondering what it would feel like when other people were judging me,” says Ponthier. “It ended up being a song about how, when you’re an artist, everything feels like life or death. But in reality, it’s your happiness and who you are as a person that really matter. You might as well enjoy the ride, because no one’s ever going to be as hard on you as you are.”



