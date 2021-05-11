Ticket sales for first eight Blue Jays “home” games delayed by one week

Tickets for Toronto Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field will go on sale a little later than expected.

Originally, tickets for the first eight “home” games were set to go on sale this Thursday, May 13. But on Tuesday morning after Governor Cuomo announced Covid rule changes, the team announced that the public sale would instead begin a week later — May 20 at 10 a.m.

Also, the new pre-sale date is Tuesday, May 18.

The Blue Jays statement said “Following New York State’s announcement last week updating protocols for large-scale outdoor event venues, the Toronto Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons are working with local officials including the state’s Department of Health, to safely increase capacity by introducing fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field, in line with the latest guidelines.”

