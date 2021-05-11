The Most Common Reasons Behind Slip And Fall Accidents

Accidents involving slip and fall are one of the most frequent causes of injuries in the United States. Generally, people do not think about the dangers of slip and fall accidents and the harm they can cause until something happens to them and their family.

In addition, many people do not understand how costly a slip and fall can be. There are several apparent reasons a person can slip, trip or fall. This article provides an overview of some of the most common causes.

Slips

Slips can result from a variety of things, not just apparent spills. Here are a couple of examples you might encounter in your workplace. Personal injury lawyers at blumenshinelawgroup.com recommend clients who have been injured in slips and falls seek the counsel of a slip and fall lawyer who specializes in such cases.

Wet Floors

A variety of factors can contribute to the existence of wet floors. Spillages are the obvious offender. Cleansing activities can also leave a wet floor. When it is raining outside, entrances are often wet due to water being tracked in people’s shoes and clothing. Poorly maintained buildings may also leak and allow outside elements (such as rain) to get in.

Slippery Floors

Glossy and polished floor tiles can be slipping hazards if installed in an unsuitable area, such as a bathroom or entry, where the floor may become wet. Floors may be slippery even in dry weather, depending on the type of footwear.

Dusty Floors

In addition to liquids, other materials such as dust can also result in slips. Dusty surfaces also present a tripping hazard by making shoes incapable of gripping the floor.

Loose Mats And Floor Coverings

A slip hazard can also occur if the mat does not grip well with the floor underneath. Step on it incorrectly, and it may slide out from under you. Protecting a new floor using sheets or cardboard temporarily? These may also slip or slide under you.

Unsuitable Footwear

Have you ever run while wearing slippers or socks? It is not advisable. Additionally, shoes with a slippery sole cannot be relied upon to avoid slip hazards. They become slip hazards themselves.

Icy Conditions

Working outdoors in winter conditions or cold environments? Ice is extremely slippery, even for the most durable footwear. Make sure you keep an eye out for ice forming on surfaces, resulting in a slip hazard.

image courtesy Unsplash

Trips

So now that you know what to look for in terms of slips, what about accidents that cause trips? Trip hazards can arise in any type of workplace and are not limited to cables. Retail stores are the most common sites for trips and falls.

Obstacles

Leaving materials, equipment, and tools lying about, especially in walkways, is a common cause of workplace accidents. You need tools to accomplish your goals, right? However, if a tool or material is placed in an unfamiliar place, it can pose a risk to another person. Packaging and waste are common culprits for becoming tripping hazards.

Loose flooring

Mats and floor coverings that are not appropriately fastened can quickly turn into a tripping hazard. A rug that is curled up at the corner; floorboard that is sticking up; and unlevel tiles.

Uneven flooring

Irregularities in paving and potholes pose a trip hazard in unexpected places. Broken or cracked slabs and other maintenance issues must be dealt with immediately to guarantee that an accident does not occur.

Trailing cables

Electrical power is available everywhere, or at least it is needed everywhere. In most cases, you will need to plug in the equipment unless using wireless equipment. And, that cable that you use might just get in someone else’s way.

Obstructions

Like obstacles, but obstacles are permanent, not temporary. Low walls or a low curb, floor-mounted socket covers that are left open, a step that is not evident till you trip over it. These obstacles pose a trip hazard. For this reason, you see these yellow “mind the step” signs after you have had a trip accident, rather than before.

Poor housekeeping

Poor housekeeping, in general, is one of the leading causes of slips, trips, and falls. Regularly cleaning up spills and removing waste can help to avoid slip and trip hazards in the workplace.

Bad lighting

Obstacles and obstructions are a more significant problem when you cannot see them. You cannot avoid them if you cannot see them. Hopefully, they will not be there in the first place. However, good lighting can assist in identifying and eliminating hazards. The use of lighting can help highlight differences in floor levels.

As a final note, now that you understand the causes, it is easy to see how a quick clean-up of spills and obstacles can help prevent many slips and trips. It is an ongoing process. But regular housekeeping can keep you on top of those hazards. Also, regular maintenance will help identify and eliminate broken, loose, or frayed floor coverings, indicating when the flooring needs to be replaced. Changing the floor level or preparing the surface can also improve safety where you can’t eliminate slip and fall hazards. Furthermore, keeping your employees informed about potential hazards will increase compliance with housekeeping procedures, including cleaning up spills, removing obstacles, and using proper footwear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

