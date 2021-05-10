Explore & More Expands STEM Programming

The Super STEM programming consists of six 10-15 minute long videos which touch on various STEM careers at National Grid coupled with an at-home activity or storytime. These videos teach children what it’s like to use STEM in a career; taking viewers up electrical poles and behind converter stations that manage 115,000 volts of electricity for the city of Buffalo. Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More states “STEM Saturdays is one of our most beloved programs we offer, and to be able to expand it like this is very exciting for us. It allows us to further our mission of educating our community and keeping the focus on everything Western New York based.”

“We wanted to offer kids’ an opportunity to see STEM in action at National Grid,” said Mauri Myers-Solages, Corporate Citizenship Manager at National Grid, “so we hope that these behind-the-scenes videos will ignite a spark and encourage their curiosity.”?The videos are being released once a month in conjunction with STEM Saturdays at the museum and can be viewed on Explore & More’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and website.