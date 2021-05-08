NEW MUSIC: MOD SUN’s “Internet Killed the Rockstar” Deluxe Album Out Today

Following the release of his “Flames [Acoustic]” video featuring Avril Lavigne, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter MOD SUN releases his new ‘Internet Killed the Rockstar’ Deluxe Album via Big Noise.

The new album features eight new tracks including acoustic renditions of Internet Killed The Rockstar singles and original studio releases.

MOD SUN will make his national tv debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, May 12th performing “Flames” for the first time alongside Avril Lavigne.

“I’m in a state right now where I’m feeling grateful, but also a sense of redemption,” says MOD SUN.

