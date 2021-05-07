NEW CONCERTS: Strictly Hip at the Tralf

The Strictly Hip will perform two weekends in May at the Tralf Music Hall!

Performances will take place Friday, May 7th, Saturday, May 8th, Friday, May 14th, and Saturday, May 15th.

Guests will enjoy Hip Happy Hour from 7pm – 8pm, featuring $2.50 for a highball and $1.50 for a beer. There will be a different set list for each show. Admission starts at $15. These are reserved seating events. Guests are able to purchase complete tables of 2 or 4 tickets only. Single seats not available.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

