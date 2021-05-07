ELMWOOD VILLAGE FARMERS MARKET ENTERS 23rd SEASON



Western New York’s favorite open-air marketplace, the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, returns to the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo’s historic Elmwood Village on Saturday, May 8t. The market will run Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine, through November.

The Elmwood Village Farmers Market (EVFM) has a rich tradition of serving the Elmwood Village community, bringing together growers, makers and producers to offer fresh and unique products. Unlike most markets, the EVFM is a producer-only market, which means that everything sold has been grown and/or produced by the vendors themselves in the WNY region. When shopping in a producer-only market, visitors know they are dealing directly with the source of the goods they’re purchasing.

A program of the Elmwood Village Association, the market features almost 40 weekly local vendors selling fruits, vegetables, baked goods, organics, fresh meat, cut flowers, wine, craft beer, spirits, eggs, dairy, honey, maple syrup, cheese and more.

To increase access to fresh, healthy, local foods, the market’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system allows low-income individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to use their benefits at qualifying vendor stands. Please visit the Elmwood Village Association information table for details.

“The Farmers Market is the place to support local growers, access fresh produce and locally made goods, and strengthen your community. The EVFM brings together folks from all different walks of life, from communities far beyond just the Elmwood Village and while you can’t sit and mingle like you used to, there is still an undeniable sense of community felt within and because of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market,” says Therese Deutschlander, president, Elmwood Village Association In 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes were made to the layout and operation of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market. The EVFM is proud to say that those changes allowed the market to welcome over 50,000 attendees in a safe environment and without any issues!

The layout of the market will be changing again for part of the 2021 season to accommodate grass seeding efforts by the Olmsted Parks in the Parkway. For the first few weeks the market will be set-up in the Parkway that runs from Bidwell to Soldier’s Circle. Vendors will be spread out again this year to allow for proper social distancing. Here are some of the other guidelines we will be following:

Vendors and customers will be required to wear face masks per the guidelines set forth by NYS Agriculture & Markets (until further notice)

Vendors are required to wear gloves or sanitize their hands after every transaction

Hand sanitizer stations will be available for use again throughout the market courtesy of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Musical entertainment and community booths are not permitted at the market until further notice per the guidelines of the NYS Agriculture & Markets

Sampling of wine, beer or spirits will be permitted only while seated at the tasting tables adjacent to those stands (until further notice).

“Come and meet the people who grow your food at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market. We are all looking forward to another safe, healthy and green season.” says Bob Weiss, president, Elmwood Village Farmers Market and owner, Weiss Farms. “Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is pleased to return as presenting sponsor of Buffalo’s beloved Elmwood Village Farmers Market, for the third year,” said Julie R. Snyder, Vice President, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, we’re proud to support local initiatives that strengthen and enrich our region, and most importantly that make our community a healthier place for all to live.”

“In 2020, the Elmwood Village Farmers Market served as a local model for how to successfully operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said New York State Senator Sean Ryan. “It was nice to see one of Erie County’s best summer traditions thrive through adversity and continue to bring fresh, locally grown produce to the Elmwood Village. Visiting the market this year is a great way for Western New Yorkers to support the local economy while getting out of the house and taking in one of Buffalo’s beautiful Olmsted parkways. I thank all the vendors and volunteers for coming together once again as we begin another year of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.”

More Details Available: www.elmwoodmarket.org

