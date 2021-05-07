Art247 call for work for POP ART EXHIBITION 2021

ART247 / Buffalo Niagara Arts presents:POP ART | EXHIBITION 2021CALL FOR ART

ENTRY DEADLINE:

JUNE 16-19, 10 AM – 3 PM.



This Exhibition focuses on POP ART

Pop Art started with the New York artists Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, and Claes Oldenburg, all of whom drew on popular imagery and were actually part of an international phenomenon. Following the popularity of the Abstract Expressionists, Pop’s reintroduction of identifiable imagery (drawn from mass media and popular culture) was a major shift for the direction of modernism. The subject matter became far from traditional “high art” themes of morality, mythology, and classic history; rather, Pop artists celebrated commonplace objects and people of everyday life, in this way seeking to elevate popular culture to the level of fine art. Perhaps owing to the incorporation of commercial images, Pop art has become one of the most recognizable styles of modern art. Artists, Photographers, Comic Book Artists, and Sculptures are asked to explore the Pop Art style and create an original Pop Art work/s of their own TO ENTER THE SHOW:

Read and complete the entry form, and provide at least 1 photo samples of each art/work/photography being submitted, with submission fee.



ENTRY PROCEDURE:Entry forms with samples/copies of work are preferred to be submitted in digital format to Gallery@theART247.com , however hard copy 4×6 photographs of the entries are also acceptable. You may submit up to four entries. Entries should include two dimensional and/or three dimensional work (Sculpture, Painting, Colored Illustration, Photography, Multimedia, Finished Storyboards etc.,) in the Pop Art style. All entries must be original to the submitting artist. Work must be professionally mounted and framed.

Pop Art Entry Form: ART247’s | CALL FOR ART

Entry Fees: The fee for entry is $35.00 to be submitted with your entry form and up to four submissions. Checks should be made out to ART247, LLC. Mail or drop off entry forms to ART247, 247 Market Street Lockport, New York 14094.



Please note:Entry forms received before or after the deadline window, or incomplete entry forms – for example a missing artist bio – may disqualify entries into the exhibition.

JUDGING AND AWARDS:The entries will be juried by ART247 & Guest Jurors for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place. Viewers Choice Award will be chosen at the opening reception by reception participants. All show winners will be invited to our year-end Award Winners Show, and recognized at our ART247 / Buffalo Niagara Arts Awards Gala.

DETAILS AND ENTRY FORM:PRINT AND COMPLETE: POP ART 2021 ENTRY FORM

POP ART | EXHIBITION 2021 – CALENDAR DATESEntry Forms due between June 16 -19, 2021 [ONLY]Notification of Inclusion given by June 23, 2021Artwork Drop off June 24 – 26, 2021 10am – 3pmExhibition Opens July 3, 2021Opening Exhibition Reception July 10, 2021 11am – 2pmViewer’s Choice awards will be announced during the event.Exhibition Closes August 1, 2021Pick up date August 7 & 13-14, 2021ALL OPEN CALLS FOR ART / ARTISTS