6 Simple Tips That Will Help You Maintain Your Catheter

Wearing a catheter is something many patients have to live with for a period of time if they suffer from certain conditions. Many patients fear wearing catheters as they believe it will stop them from living life normally and doing all the activities they regularly do. However, this is simply not true. Those who wear catheters can lead very normal lives as long as they know how to maintain and use them correctly. Here are some tips to help you maintain your catheter so that you can lead an active and healthy life without any trouble.

The most important thing you must focus on when you have a catheter connected to your bladder is your overall hygiene and also that of the catheter. When it comes to changing the catheter bag or tube daily, you need to make sure you wash your hands carefully before and after the process so that bacteria does not make its way into your body. It is also important that you clean the catheter components daily and ensure they are safe to use every time.

Detangle Tubes

One of the main components of any catheter is the tube connecting the catheter bag to your bladder so the urine can be extracted without any trouble. As seen on cathetertipping.com/our-products/catheter-tipping/, sometimes, depending on the quality of the catheter-tipping products you have, the tube can get tangled when you’re active and do regular tasks. You need to check the main tube as well as any other tubes to ensure they are not tangled in any way so that you can stay comfortable all day long.

Stay Hydrated

Maintaining your catheter can sometimes mean that you have to care for your wellbeing so that your catheter does not end up causing you any pain or discomfort in any way. The best way to take care of yourself for the sake of maintaining your catheter is by staying hydrated as much as you can. Even if you are a busy bee who is always out and about, make sure you always have a bottle of water by your side, so you never get dehydrated. It is also a good idea to eat fibrous fruits and vegetables as they will help in the hydration process and keep you healthy.

Use Large Drainage Bags

All catheters come with drainage bags, which vary in size depending on the patient’s condition and bodily needs. If you have a small drainage bag that is filled up quickly and disrupts your daily life, then it is a good idea to get a larger drainage bag so that you do not need to use the facilities every two minutes to change the small bag.

Watch for Infection Signs

Even though catheters are quite common and safe to use for patients with certain bladder conditions or who are just recovering from surgeries, they still come with a small risk of infection around the incision where the tube goes. You need to make sure you are always watching for signs of infections so that you can take quick action immediately when you start feeling unwell. Signs of infection include irritability around the incision, change of urine color in the drainage bag, and sudden high fever.

Talk to Your Doctor

Image courtesy Pixabay

Another very important step to maintaining your catheter is talking to your doctor and telling them about any concerns you may have so they can explain to you how you can deal with your situation. If you are facing any issues with your catheter, no matter how big or small, then you need to make sure you get in touch with your doctor promptly for their advice and instructions. Make sure you follow any doctor’s orders regarding the catheter issue so that you can continue to enjoy a healthy and comfortable life.

Using a catheter for whatever health condition you may have can be challenging at first. However, once you learn how to maintain it, you can live a healthy and active life without any issues. Make sure you take good care of your hygiene as well as that of the catheter and remember to keep an eye on any signs of trouble or infections, so speak to your doctor and take immediate action. Remember to stay hydrated and eat healthy food so you can help yourself recover and stay healthy. Wearing a catheter does not mean you cannot live an active and healthy life. Follow the advice given here and live a normal life.

