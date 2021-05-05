FIRST FRIDAY GALLERY WALK RETURNS TO ALLENTOWN

|EXTENDED BUSINESS HOURS MAY 7
First Friday returns to Allentown on May 7 with extended business hours and the distinctive browsing and shopping experience that only local businesses can provide.
Join local artists and businesses as we kick off Summer 2021 with our monthly Gallery Walk!
Connect with local artists and businesses each and every First Friday of the month. Businesses and galleries will extend their hours from 6pm – 9pm for a unique neighborhood wide experience.
All visitors and vendors are required to operate within mask regulations and social distancing recommended by the CDC. Please follow all rules at each venue to ensure a safe and engaging gallery walk experience.
The following galleries and shops will be open to welcome you on May 7:
Allen Street East of Delaware Avenue:
Pine Apple Company – 65 Allen Street
Buffalo Barkery – 47 Allen Street
The Standard – 76 Allen Street
Ms Eye Candy – 85 Allen Street
Allen Street Dress Shop – 89 Allen Street
Allentown Vibes – 93 Allen Street
Trend Up – 95 Allen Street
El Museo Gallery – 91 Allen Street
Delaware Avenue:
The Hiraeth House – 501 Delaware
barre(tend) – 503 Delaware
Allen Street West of Delaware Avenue:
The Intersection Cafe – 100 Elmwood Avenue
Allentown Cafe – 220 Allen Street
Rivalry Projects – 106 College St
PAUSA Arthouse – 19 Wadsworth St
