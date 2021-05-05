FIRST FRIDAY GALLERY WALK RETURNS TO ALLENTOWN

EXTENDED BUSINESS HOURS MAY 7



First Friday returns to Allentown on May 7 with extended business hours and the distinctive browsing and shopping experience that only local businesses can provide.



Join local artists and businesses as we kick off Summer 2021 with our monthly Gallery Walk!



Connect with local artists and businesses each and every First Friday of the month. Businesses and galleries will extend their hours from 6pm – 9pm for a unique neighborhood wide experience.



All visitors and vendors are required to operate within mask regulations and social distancing recommended by the CDC. Please follow all rules at each venue to ensure a safe and engaging gallery walk experience.



The following galleries and shops will be open to welcome you on May 7:



Allen Street East of Delaware Avenue:

Pine Apple Company – 65 Allen Street

Buffalo Barkery – 47 Allen Street

The Standard – 76 Allen Street

Ms Eye Candy – 85 Allen Street

Allen Street Dress Shop – 89 Allen Street

Allentown Vibes – 93 Allen Street

Trend Up – 95 Allen Street

El Museo Gallery – 91 Allen Street



Delaware Avenue:

The Hiraeth House – 501 Delaware

barre(tend) – 503 Delaware



Allen Street West of Delaware Avenue:

The Intersection Cafe – 100 Elmwood Avenue

Allentown Cafe – 220 Allen Street

Rivalry Projects – 106 College St

PAUSA Arthouse – 19 Wadsworth St