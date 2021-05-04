THIS IS WHAT WE’RE DEALING WITH!! CRAZY PEOPLE ENCOURAGED BY RIGHT-WING MEDIA

Far right-wing cable channel Newsmax TV hosted a QAnon conspiracy theorist from Buffalo, Minnesota named Jay Johnson Monday night.

Johnson told viewers Donald Trump IS STILL PRESIDENT and his vice president is John F. Kennedy, Jr., who died in a tragic plane accident in 1999 at the age of 38.

JFK, Jr. being alive is one of the QAnon cult’s beliefs.

Johnson also unfurled a 60ft x 40ft presidential ticket flag that read:

TRUMP

JFK Jr.

Where we go one we go all (QAnon slogan)

2020

Over a thousand people showed up for the flag raising, which Johnson is being fined for every day because it far exceeds the city’s code. Johnson also told us there is a big QAnon party in the works for when they add Donald Trump’s head to Mount Rushmore… happening very soon if you didn’t know.NEWSMAX is owned by Trump pal Chris Ruddy and the newscaster interviewing this bozo never mentioned that JFK Jr. was dead. They just don’t care if they’re nurturing lunatics.

