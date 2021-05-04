NEW MUSIC: Romanian jazz singer Elena Mîndru releases “HAY MOON”

On May 14th, 2021 the Montreux Jazz Voice Competition award winner Elena Mîndru will release the first single Hay Moon of her upcoming album Hope under Eclipse Music. The virtuoso Polish violinist Adam Ba?dych adds a special flavor and artistic value to the album with his exquisite playing as their special guest.



The jazz quintet is completed by Finnish musicians Tuomas J. Turunen on piano, Oskari Siirtola on double bass and Anssi Tirkkonen on drums. The composition and arrangements are by pianist Tuomas J. Turunen and the lyrics were written by Elena Mîndru. The music has been recorded and mixed by Joonas Saikkonen and mastered by Jarno Alho. The digital single will be available on all major digital platforms like Spotify, iTunes, TIDAL, Deezer etc.

