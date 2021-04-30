Build that wall… around Mar A Lago. Mexico will willingly pay for it

TREAT TRUMP LIKE NORIEGA



A recent NPR/PBS/Marist survey found that only 6% of Democratic men are declining to be vaccinated against COVID-19, whereas a whopping 49% of Republican men are refusing to be vaccinated.



What’s up with these Republican snowflakes? These so-called “men” can’t stand the sting of a little needle? Pathetic. Chuck Norris should kick y’all in the teeth for being such a bunch of bozos!

Speaking of late, how much longer is it going to take for recalcitrant Republicans to get a clue about that racist Russophile Donald Trump’s so-called “Kung Flu” that was supposed to fade away, according to Don the con, “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle – it will disappear.”

Of course what actually disappeared were the lives of 575,000 innocent Americans, in addition to deranged diabolical dimwit Donald Trump disappearing from the White House in defeat and disgrace, thanks to over 81 million patriotic American voters collectively reclaiming their democracy by firing that fascist fool in landslide fashion.

In the spirit of bipartisan compromise, I say go ahead and build the wall that Donald Trump wanted, but not on the southern border. Build that wall ten stories tall all the way around Mar-a-Lago with spikes on top and armed American guards in watchtowers, not to mention massive moats filled with snakes and alligators, as Trump suggested, outside of the electrified Trump Wall of Treason, just to be sure that former President Agent Orange never leaves Palm Beach again!

Best of all, Mexico probably actually would pay for this wall, or we can always just send the bill straight to the culprits in the Kremlin. Former KGB Colonel Vladimir Putin’s useless insane idiot Trump can rot in his own personal prison, just like Mike Lindell and Donald Trump, Jr.’s favorite cocaine trafficker General Manuel Noriega of Panama did once upon a time in South Florida.

Sincerely,

Jake Pickering

