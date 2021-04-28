Faye Webster facebook photo jamiemoses288 Add Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Arts & Culture • Featured • Music MUSIC: Faye Webster at 9th Ward Sept 15 April 28, 2021jamiemoses288 JUST ANNOUNCED – PRESALE THURSDAY!Wed. Sept. 15 | Faye Webster | 9th WardFaye Webster’s signature sound pairs close, whisper-quiet, home-recorded vocals with the unmistakable sound of musicians together in a room.I Know I’m Funny haha is Webster’s most realized manifestation yet of this emotional and musical alchemy. Continuing to bloom from her 2019 breakthrough and Secretly Canadian debut Atlanta Millionaires Club, Webster’s sound draws as much from the lap-steel singer-songwriter pop of the 1970s and teardrop country tunes as it does from the audacious personalities of her city’s rap and R&B community, where she first found a home on Awful Records.VENUE PRESALE THU 4/29 10A – 10PPASSWORD: FAYEVILLEPRESALE: Thu 4/28 10a-11:59p PASSWORD: FAYEVILLE | On Sale Fri 4/30 10a | $14 advance GA Standing | Buy Here!LIVE SHOWS NOW ON SALESat. Sept 11 | Paula Poundstone | Asbury HallTue. Oct 5 | The High Kings | Asbury HallThu. Oct 28 | Whose Live Anyway? | Asbury HallFri. Nov 5 | Pavlo | Asbury HallSun. Nov 21 | Rosanne Cash | Asbury HallMon. Dec 6 | Mt. Joy | Asbury HallThu. Mar 3 | Ladysmith Black Mambazo | Asbury HallMon. Apr 4 | Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P. with special guest Yasmin Williams | Asbury HallLIVESTREAM FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOMEWed. May 12 | Buffalo Chamber Players livestream from Asbury Hall | 7:30pmJoin the Buffalo Chamber Players for their concert stream, coming to you live from Asbury Hall!You can enjoy the concert as it streams live or watch it at your leisure following the live performance. A link to the stream will be emailed to ticket holders prior to theshow. [more]Pay what you can afford ($20 suggested) | Buy Here!As national tours continue to shift we are doing our best to keep patrons updated.6/30 Nicole Atkins in the 9th Ward is POSTPONED – new date to be confirmed9/17 Robin Trower in Asbury Hall is POSTPONED – new date to be confirmedAll tickets will be honored at the new date or refund requests can be sent to info@babevillebuffalo.comKeep an eye on our website, BABEVILLEBUFFALO.COM, for the latest news on events. If you have any questions or concerns email us: INFO@BABEVILLEBUFFALO.COM or call 716-852-3835.We thank everyone for your support and understanding and look forward to seeing you again soon!Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202 |ph 716-852-3835 info@babevillebuffalo.com | babevillebuffalo.com Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... You may also like Arts & Culture • Lifestyle Necessary Details You Need To Know Before Immigrating To Another Country April 28, 2021 Arts & Culture • Events • Featured • Visual Arts ALBRIGHT-KNOX Virtual Art Alive 2021 April 27, 2021 Arts & Culture • Featured • Music NEW MUSIC: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) release “BETTER WAY” April 26, 2021 About the authorView All Posts jamiemoses288 Add Comment Click here to post a comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply NEW MUSIC: LIVE NATION CONCERTS Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn
