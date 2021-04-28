Faye Webster facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

MUSIC: Faye Webster at 9th Ward Sept 15

April 28, 2021
jamiemoses288
JUST ANNOUNCED – PRESALE THURSDAY!
Wed. Sept. 15 | Faye Webster | 9th Ward


Faye Webster’s signature sound pairs close, whisper-quiet, home-recorded vocals with the unmistakable sound of musicians together in a room.
I Know I’m Funny haha is Webster’s most realized manifestation yet of this emotional and musical alchemy. Continuing to bloom from her 2019 breakthrough and Secretly Canadian debut Atlanta Millionaires Club, Webster’s sound draws as much from the lap-steel singer-songwriter pop of the 1970s and teardrop country tunes as it does from the audacious personalities of her city’s rap and R&B community, where she first found a home on Awful Records.

VENUE PRESALE THU 4/29 10A – 10P
PASSWORD: FAYEVILLE

PRESALE: Thu 4/28 10a-11:59p PASSWORD: FAYEVILLE | On Sale Fri 4/30 10a | $14 advance GA Standing | Buy Here!

LIVE SHOWS NOW ON SALE


Sat. Sept 11 | Paula Poundstone | Asbury Hall

Tue. Oct 5 | The High Kings | Asbury Hall

Thu. Oct 28 | Whose Live Anyway? | Asbury Hall

Fri. Nov 5 | Pavlo | Asbury Hall

Sun. Nov 21 | Rosanne Cash | Asbury Hall

Mon. Dec 6 | Mt. Joy | Asbury Hall

Thu. Mar 3 | Ladysmith Black Mambazo | Asbury Hall

Mon. Apr 4 | Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P. with special guest Yasmin Williams | Asbury Hall

LIVESTREAM FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME

Wed. May 12 | Buffalo Chamber Players livestream from Asbury Hall | 7:30pm

Join the Buffalo Chamber Players for their concert stream, coming to you live from Asbury Hall!

You can enjoy the concert as it streams live or watch it at your leisure following the live performance. A link to the stream will be emailed to ticket holders prior to the
show.  [more]
Pay what you can afford ($20 suggested) | Buy Here!


As national tours continue to shift we are doing our best to keep patrons updated.

6/30 Nicole Atkins in the 9th Ward is POSTPONED – new date to be confirmed9/17 Robin Trower in Asbury Hall is POSTPONED – new date to be confirmed

All tickets will be honored at the new date or refund requests can be sent to info@babevillebuffalo.com

Keep an eye on our website, BABEVILLEBUFFALO.COM, for the latest news on events. 

If you have any questions or concerns email us: INFO@BABEVILLEBUFFALO.COM or call 716-852-3835.

We thank everyone for your support and understanding and look forward to seeing you again soon!



Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202 |
ph 716-852-3835  info@babevillebuffalo.com | babevillebuffalo.com 

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: